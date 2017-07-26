Doctors Want up to 16% more Money than Projected in the Health Budget for 2018

The Bulgarian Doctors' Union has requested an increase in the health budget in 2018. Reports Investor.

At a press conference, the chairman of the professional organization, Dr. Ventsislav Grozev, said that the funds for health in the next year should reach BGN 3,855 billion with the possibility of an increase to just over BGN 4,1 billion.

This is 12-16% more than the 2017 funds provided in the National Health Insurance Fund.

According to Grozev, this budget is achievable, with the additional funds coming from overcharged health contributions due to the increase in the collection rate and the increase in the minimum wage, as well as the increase of the contribution to the state, which will generate another BGN 150 million.

BLA insists that the NHIF budget should set a 5% real reserve to be used in extraordinary circumstances, not to be opened when the National Framework Contract (RDA) is signed in April. As extraordinary circumstances, Ventsislav Grozev identified natural disasters, worsening epidemic conditions, severe accidents involving numerous victims, refugee waves, and so on.

The organization also proposes to go to the reserve in the healthcare sector and to use it proportionally for each of the groups of activities - hospital, outpatient, specialized, medical devices, medicines etc.