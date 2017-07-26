The Ambulances will not be Left Without a Radio Connection

"Emergency aid ambulances will not be left without a radio connection, there is no danger of an Emergency Assistance failure." This was stated to bTV by Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Miroslav Nenkov after yesterday it became clear that the contract between the Ministry and the company servicing the system has expired.

In his words, the three companies, which are currently continuing their business without anyone obliging them to do so, have been engaged for years. "This situation with a slump between contract signing and public procurement has been happening in previous years, this company has continued to maintain the system, the people are very responsible, they are a big business, they are not random," Nenkov said.

The Deputy Minister admitted that there was a delay and the order had to be released "before spring": "Our team finds a pile of disasters. When it became clear that this contract expired, there were two options – to sign it at the same price or we are try to get a lower price", the Deputy Minister explained. iNews.bg