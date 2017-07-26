The Search for the Attackers of the Journalist Ivo Nikodimov Continues

The search for the three men who attacked the BNT journalist Ivo Nikodimov on Tuesday continues, Nova TV reported.

The head of a morning informational block was beaten in the Borisov garden. Since last night, police patrols have been particularly mindful of parks and gardens. Although the attackers are for the time being unknown, police say the perpetrators are at the age of 25. The attack is most likely a hooligan event and is not related to the work of Ivo Nikodimov.

He was placed in the Military Medical Academy. An operation is forthcoming.

Nikodimov told Nova TV that he had remembered one of the attackers' faces and the police had provided him with thousands of photos for him to recognize the attacker.

There are still no detained for the beating of notary Valentina Mehandjiyska and her daughter, that happened in the center of Sofia in the early afternoon on Monday by two men with hoods. After the aggression, Mehandiyska notary has a broken nose, and her daughter has a lot of wounds on her face. The victims have already been questioned by investigators.

