Musk: Zuckerberg's Knowledge of Artificial Intelligence is Limited

Billionaire Elon Musk, who heads Tesla and SpaceX, responded critically to Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg for his perception of the future of artificial intelligence. Musk argues that "his understanding of the subject is limited." Reports Investor.

On the other hand, Mr Musk himself was accused of knowing too little about the subject by Rodney Brooks, founder of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Directorate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Brooks is also a co-founder of iRobot and Rethink Robotics.

Musk responded to Twitter on the comments made by Zuckerberg on weekend while Facebook's CEO chatted with his fans live for an hour and a half. The founder of the social network said that serious concern and regulating artificial intelligence are needed to protect the future of the human race before artificial intelligence becomes a mass phenomenon.

Musk remains a supporter of technology and artificial intelligence, but has recently described progress in the sphere as "the greatest risk we face as a civilization."

