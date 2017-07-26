Ludogorets's Road to Europe goes through Israel

Bulgarian champions Ludogorets go out tonight at 20pm at the Turner stadium against Israeli champion Apoel Beer Sheva in the first match of the third Preliminary Round of the Champions League. Reported Sportal.

The duel is extremely important for the European ambitions of the Razgrad players, who have become accustomed to playing in the most prestigious race. Two weeks ago, Botev Plovdiv showed that it was not so scary to play in Israel by finishing 1-1 against Beitar Jerusalem in Europa League, and then in Bourgas they defeated the opponent.

The stars of the Israeli team Ben Sahar and Isaac Cuenca are going to miss the match.

If the Bulgarian champion succeeds in removing Apoel Beer Sheva, they will take the tenth European victory after Slavon Bratislava, Partizan (2 times), Lazio, Dudelange, Steaua, Mladost Podgorica, Crvena Zvezda, Victoria Pilsen and Zalgiris in direct elimination matches.