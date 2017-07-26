The Pentagon gave Millions to a Non-existent Police Station

The Pentagon sent weapons and special equipment worth USD 1.2 million to non-existent police station, according to a report from the US National Audit Office website, reported Sega.

The document shows that the auditors have checked a program to transfer surplus army weapons to law enforcement. For this purpose, the military ministry officials created a site with a fictitious police station, on behalf of which they sent a request for arms to the Pentagon. The Department of Defense considered the application and provided the "police officers" with more than 100 technical devices, including night vision goggles, M-16A2 guns and explosive devices.

The National Audit Office has asked the department to take measures to prevent possible cases of fraud and to strengthen control over the provision of ammunition. The report states that since 1991, the Pentagon has supplied more than 8600 police stations in the US with USD 6 billion worth of weapons.