The Pentagon gave Millions to a Non-existent Police Station

World | July 26, 2017, Wednesday // 11:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Pentagon gave Millions to a Non-existent Police Station Source: Pixabay

The Pentagon sent weapons and special equipment worth USD 1.2 million to non-existent police station, according to a report from the US National Audit Office website, reported Sega.

The document shows that the auditors have checked a program to transfer surplus army weapons to law enforcement. For this purpose, the military ministry officials created a site with a fictitious police station, on behalf of which they sent a request for arms to the Pentagon. The Department of Defense considered the application and provided the "police officers" with more than 100 technical devices, including night vision goggles, M-16A2 guns and explosive devices.

The National Audit Office has asked the department to take measures to prevent possible cases of fraud and to strengthen control over the provision of ammunition. The report states that since 1991, the Pentagon has supplied more than 8600 police stations in the US with USD 6 billion worth of weapons.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pentagon, police station, funding
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria