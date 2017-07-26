Lisbon Revealed as Host City of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest

Lisbon Revealed as Host City of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest

Portuguese Television and the European Broadcasting Union chose Lisbon to host Eurovision 2018, reported BGNES.

The organizers announced that the semi-finals will be held on May 8 and 10 and the final of the competition on May 12.

Portugal became the host country of the song contest, thanks to the victory of Salvador Sobral at Eurovision 2017 in Kiev.

Tags: Lisbon, Eurovision, Kiev
