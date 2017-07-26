In Libya have Agreed to a Ceasefire and to Organize Elections

Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarrajand East Lebanon's military leader, Khalifa Haftar, are committed to establishing a cease-fire regime and making elections at the earliest opportunity, in a draft statement released today by the Elysée Palace in Paris. Reported SEGA.

The two met about this at a meeting under the auspices of French President Emmanuel Macron.The declaration contains ten points that the Libyan crisis can only come out with political means. It confirms the validity of the agreements signed under the auspices of the United Nations signed in 2015 in the Moroccan city of Shirat.

The ceasefire will not apply when it comes to combating terrorism, the text calls for demobilization of militants and for the establishment of a regular Libyan army. It calls for the rule of law in Libya and the protection of human rights.

Libya has been in chaos since the fall of power by Muammar Gaddafi in late 2011. Several power centers and militias disputed control over the territory of the country.