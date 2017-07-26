Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: ' Dialogue Between Turkey and EU Needs to Continue'

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said dialogue between Turkey and the European Union needs to continue despite having several setbacks, Daily Sabah reported.



Speaking at a joint press conference on Tuesday with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn and Turkey's chief negotiator EU Minister Ömer Çelik, Çavuşoğlu that although there are no disagreements on regional issues, the same cannot be said for Turkish-EU bilateral ties.



Responding to criticism over Turkey's anti-terror operations, he further said: "If we do not differentiate democratic opposition from those supporting terrorism, then that's where the problem begins. You should identify this well."



Çavuşoğlu said the EU's failure to recognize the FETÖ as a terrorist group meant it saw every step by the Turkish government as a violation of the law.