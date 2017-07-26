Murder of a Local Businessman Was Committed in Plovdiv

Bulgaria: Murder of a Local Businessman Was Committed in Plovdiv

A murder was committed this morning in Plovdiv, near the Lauta Park BGNES  reported.

 The police do not confirm the identity of the murdered.

Perhaps it is a local businessman who owns a fitness center.

The Ministry of Interior  is working on the case.

 Expect more details.

