Murder of a Local Businessman Was Committed in Plovdiv
Crime | July 26, 2017, Wednesday // 10:31| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
A murder was committed this morning in Plovdiv, near the Lauta Park BGNES reported.
The police do not confirm the identity of the murdered.
Perhaps it is a local businessman who owns a fitness center.
The Ministry of Interior is working on the case.
Expect more details.
