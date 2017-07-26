Lockheed Martin Will Build an Orbital Lunar Station

The American company Lockheed Martin will take over the construction of a prototype residential unit for an orbital station above the moon, Mediapool announced.

If the project proves to be successful, NASA will fund the construction of a real model. For the successful exploration of distant cosmos and for an expedition to Mars, specialists offer the creation of an orbital moon base. It is from such lunar orbit station that all future space expeditions can be launched. As the basis of one of the housing modules of the future Lockheed-Martin complex, the multi-purpose "Donatello" module of the shuttle program is used.

Three-dimensional printing technology will be used in the process. The company believes it will handle the prototype for 18 months. The task is very complicated, as there are very different requirements for the lunar station compared to the International Space Station (ISS) modules. The new complex must have much greater autonomy, security requirements are also more serious. If everything goes according to NASA's plans, an orbital lunar station can be launched in the next decade.