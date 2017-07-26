7km Queue of Trucks at Dunav Most-Ruse

Bulgaria: 7km Queue of Trucks at Dunav Most-Ruse epa/bgnes

On the Bulgarian-Romanian border, there is a 7km queue of cargo vehicles waiting to leave the country at Dunav Most-Ruse checkpoint, according to data of Chief Directorate Border Police by 06:00, quoted by Focus News Agency.

The queue at Dunav Most-Vidin is 2km long.

On the border with Turkey, there is a 4km queue of cargo vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo, while at Lesovo there is intense traffic of cargo vehicles exiting the country.

There is also intense traffic on the borders with Greece and Serbia, at Kulata and Kalotina checkpoints.

On the border with Macedonia, the traffic is normal at all checkpoints

