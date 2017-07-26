Bulgarian Foreign Minister Balkan Tour Continues in Albania

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 26, 2017, Wednesday // 09:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Foreign Minister Balkan Tour Continues in Albania epa/bgnes

Following her visit to Serbia, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva continues today her Balkan tour with talks in Albania.

Recognition of the Bulgarian minority in Albania. This will be one of the main goals of the Foreign Minister.

Bulgaria has initiated a procedure for the recognition of a Bulgarian national minority on the territory of the Republic of Albania and has a positive attitude on the Tirana authorities to include such a text in a draft law.

The Bulgarians in Albania, which, according to unofficial data, are between 50,000 and 100,000 people in decades waiting to be recognized as an official minority, according to FrogNews.

During the meetings in Tirana with President Ilir Meta and with Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati, Zaharieva will present the priorities of the 2018 Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of EU.

Bilateral relations will be discussed as well.  

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, Tirana, Albania, Ekaterina Zaharieva, minority
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria