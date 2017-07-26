Bulgarian Foreign Minister Balkan Tour Continues in Albania
Following her visit to Serbia, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva continues today her Balkan tour with talks in Albania.
Recognition of the Bulgarian minority in Albania. This will be one of the main goals of the Foreign Minister.
Bulgaria has initiated a procedure for the recognition of a Bulgarian national minority on the territory of the Republic of Albania and has a positive attitude on the Tirana authorities to include such a text in a draft law.
The Bulgarians in Albania, which, according to unofficial data, are between 50,000 and 100,000 people in decades waiting to be recognized as an official minority, according to FrogNews.
During the meetings in Tirana with President Ilir Meta and with Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati, Zaharieva will present the priorities of the 2018 Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of EU.
Bilateral relations will be discussed as well.
