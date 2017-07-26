NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today, Clouds Will Develop Around Noon
Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 26, 2017, Wednesday // 09:52| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The weather will be mostly sunny today. Clouds will develop around noon and in the afternoon, short rains and thunderstorms are expected in some places. Hails are also possible.
The weather will be mostly sunny today. Clouds will develop around noon and in the afternoon, short rains and thunderstorms are expected in some places. Hails are also possible.
The wind will be light to moderate from Northwest, still bringing cold air.
Maximum temperatures will be 28° to 33°, in Sofia around 28°.
In the night to Thursday, the rains will intensify in Western and Central Bulgaria, according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
- » NIMH: Rains Expected, Thunders and Hails are Possible
- » Around 40% of Russians Believe Global Warming is not Real
- » Stephen Hawking: The Earth will Become as Hot as Venus
- » New Fires in Portugal
- » Code Yellow for High Temperatures in 24 Districts in Bulgaria
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather with Temperatures up to 38°
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)