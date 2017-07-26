NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today, Clouds Will Develop Around Noon

The weather will be mostly sunny today. Clouds will develop around noon and in the afternoon, short rains and thunderstorms are expected in some places. Hails are also possible.

The wind will be light to moderate from Northwest, still bringing cold air.

Maximum temperatures will be 28° to 33°, in Sofia around 28°.

In the night to Thursday, the rains will intensify in Western and Central Bulgaria, according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

