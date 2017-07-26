The Cabinet Will Decide Today on thе Participation of Bulgarian Armed Forces in Afghanistan

At its regular governmental meeting, the Council of Ministers will decide to discontinue the involvement of troops from our armed forces in the operation of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan, reported BGNES.

Participation of up to 110 soldiers with their personal weapons and equipment and military equipment by our armed forces in NATO's mission to prepare, advise and assist in Afghanistan "Resolute Support" will be permitted.

The Cabinet will also consider a draft decision to allow passing through and residence on the territory of Bulgaria with non-military character of Allied and Foreign Armed Forces in connection with the conduct of the joint Bulgarian-American training "Black Sea Rotational Forces - 17.1" - Platinum Lion 17-2 .

Ministers will also decide on a draft decision approving a report on the implementation of the Entrepreneurship 2020 - Bulgaria Action Plan for 2016.