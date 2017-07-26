Police to Intensify the Security Around the Borisova Garden in Sofia

The Sofia police will intensify the security in the area around Borisova garden, reported BTV.

This became clear after the extraordinary meeting last night for the two consecutive beatings in this area.

In the afternoon on Monday on Dragan Tsankov Blvd two men with masks attacked notary Valentina Mehandjyska and her daughter. Yesterday afternoon three men attacked in the park the journalist Ivo Nikodimov, working in the Bulgarian National Television.

He was beaten by three men in the area of Orlov Bridge at around 15:00 on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said, citing preliminary data.



Police units were sent to the site. The journalist was taken to a hospital.



The police have yet to examine the circumstances and search for the assailants.