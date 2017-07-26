Police to Intensify the Security Around the Borisova Garden in Sofia
The Sofia police will intensify the security in the area around Borisova garden, reported BTV.
This became clear after the extraordinary meeting last night for the two consecutive beatings in this area.
In the afternoon on Monday on Dragan Tsankov Blvd two men with masks attacked notary Valentina Mehandjyska and her daughter. Yesterday afternoon three men attacked in the park the journalist Ivo Nikodimov, working in the Bulgarian National Television.
He was beaten by three men in the area of Orlov Bridge at around 15:00 on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said, citing preliminary data.
Police units were sent to the site. The journalist was taken to a hospital.
The police have yet to examine the circumstances and search for the assailants.
- » Bulgarian Government Approves Amendments in Labour Code for Additional Protection to Workers
- » Doctors Want up to 16% more Money than Projected in the Health Budget for 2018
- » The Ambulances will not be Left Without a Radio Connection
- » 7km Queue of Trucks at Dunav Most-Ruse
- » Police to Check Roads Across Bulgaria Against Illegal Immigrants, Trafficking of Weapons and Stolen Goods
- » GRECO: 'Bulgaria Has Implemented Satisfactorily 12 of the 19 Recommendations'