Police to Intensify the Security Around the Borisova Garden in Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 26, 2017, Wednesday // 09:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Police to Intensify the Security Around the Borisova Garden in Sofia epa/bgnes

The Sofia police will intensify the security in the area around  Borisova garden, reported BTV.

This became clear after the extraordinary meeting last night for the two consecutive beatings in this area.

In the afternoon on Monday on Dragan Tsankov Blvd two men with masks attacked notary Valentina Mehandjyska and her daughter. Yesterday afternoon three men attacked in the park the journalist Ivo Nikodimov, working in the Bulgarian National Television.

He was beaten by three men in the area of Orlov Bridge at around 15:00 on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said, citing preliminary data.

Police units were sent to the site. The journalist was taken to a hospital.

The police have yet to examine the circumstances and search for the assailants.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, intensify, Borisova Garden
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria