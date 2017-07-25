Turkish President Erdogan Calls on all Muslims to 'Protect' Jerusalem

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Muslims across the world to "visit" and "protect" Jerusalem, slamming what he said was an "unacceptable" infringement on Palestinians' rights to a holy site, according to the Independent.

The leader's comments on Tuesday came after days of violence sparked over access to the al-Aqsa mosque in the city's Noble Sanctuary, known as the Temple Mount in Judaism.

The site is sacred to both Muslims and Jews and as such is a recurrent flash point in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet voted Monday night to dismantle metal detectors set up outside the sacred compound in response to an attack there by an Arab gunman that killed two Israeli police officers on 14 July.

Palestinians alleged Israel was trying to expand its control at the Muslim administered site, the care of which is overseen by neighbouring Jordan. Israel has denied the accusations.

The new security measures and attempts to deny Muslim men under the age of 50 access to the site for prayers led to mass protests in the contested capital.

At least four Palestinians were killed in street clashes and three Israeli settlers were killed in their West Bank home in the ensuing unrest. On Sunday, two Jordanians were killed by an Israeli guard after one attacked him at the Israeli embassy in Amman, sparking a diplomatic incident with Jordan.