Energy Security Strategy For Supply and Diversification of Gas Sources and Routes - Among the Key Priorities of Bulgaria

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Minister of Energy Temenujka Petkova held a meeting with Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Iri Lilian in the framework of the energy security strategy for supply and diversification of gas sources and routes, the government's press service said, quoted by BGNES.

The Bulgarian side presented its priorities in the energy sector and, above all, the need to diversify the supply of natural gas to the country and the region of Southeastern Europe. The project for the European gas distribution center "Balkan" envisages the possibility of gas supply from different sources.

During the meeting was discussed the progress of the gas connection with Greece as well.

The participants in the meeting confirmed the traditionally good bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Israel and agreed that the possibility of deep cooperation in the energy field will contribute to the development of the economies of both countries.

Earlier today, Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova held a meeting with the US Ambassador to Bulgaria Eric Rubin, reported BNR.

During the meeting she pointed out that the ''Construction of the Greece-Bulgarian gas interconnector is among the energy sector top priorities of the Bulgarian government which has a key role to play for the diversification of the sources and routes of natural gas supplies not only to Bulgaria but also to the entire region of Southeast Europe.''

At the meeting she has acquainted the diplomat with progress made in the construction of the inter-system connection and with the further steps to its completion.

The energy minister has said that the project was moving as planned so that the construction of the gas connector could begin in 2018 and its exploitation – in 2020.