Ministry of Foreign Affairs: No Injured Bulgarian Citizens in the Bus Crash in Hungary

There are no data for Bulgarians dead or injured in the crash with a bus in Hungary, the Foreign Ministry has said.

Earlier Hungarian media reported that three people were killed in a highway crash in the eastern part of Hungary. A spokesman for the local police said the incident happened between a minibus with Bulgarian registration numbers and a Polish truck.

As of now there is no detailed information about the reasons that led to the crash. The casualties are two women and one man and their national identity is unknown for now. The rest of the passengers are hospitalized.

The medics say that middle aged man is in intensive care due to substantial injuries to the face and chest. Another one has femoral injuries but there is no danger for his life. 

