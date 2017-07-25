Ministry of Foreign Affairs: No Injured Bulgarian Citizens in the Bus Crash in Hungary
There are no data for Bulgarians dead or injured in the crash with a bus in Hungary, the Foreign Ministry has said.
Earlier Hungarian media reported that three people were killed in a highway crash in the eastern part of Hungary. A spokesman for the local police said the incident happened between a minibus with Bulgarian registration numbers and a Polish truck.
As of now there is no detailed information about the reasons that led to the crash. The casualties are two women and one man and their national identity is unknown for now. The rest of the passengers are hospitalized.
The medics say that middle aged man is in intensive care due to substantial injuries to the face and chest. Another one has femoral injuries but there is no danger for his life.
- » Road Accident Involving Bulgarian Bus in Hungary
- » Heavy Traffic on Road E79 Due to Serious Chain Catastrophe
- » A Man Attacked a Policeman with a Knife in a Spanish City
- » Two Women were Beaten Near the City Center of Sofia
- » Traffic Along the Main Road Plovdiv-Assenovgrad is Difficult Due to Car Crash After Reckless Overtaking Manoeuvre
- » Bulgarians Died in Montenegro in a Jet Incident