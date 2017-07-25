EU – Turkey High Level Political Dialogue in Brussels to be Hold Today

 Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission and Johannes Hahn Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations are hosting the EU – Turkey High Level Political Dialogue in BrusselsIBNA reported.

Turkey is represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and the Minister for EU Affairs and Chief Negotiator Ömer Çelik.

The parties will discuss EU-Turkey relations and common challenges ahead, in particular with regards to regional and international issues. The Dialogue will be followed by a press conference, where there will be released more information

 

