Activist From the Party of Valery Simeonov Arrested For Trafficking of Migrants

Activist from the party of Valery Simeonov is arrested for trafficking of migrants. She was detained on the ''Trakia'' highway three days ago.

Her name is Anelia Veleva - candidate for a member of the National Front for Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB) in 2014. A year later she also ran for mayor of Kostinbrod but was not elected.

The total number of nine Bulgarians and five foreigners were arrested on Saturday. A number of them, including Veleva, have already been charged with illegal trafficking.

The migrants are from Syrian and Iraq. They had to be taken to the Bulgarian-Serbian border.