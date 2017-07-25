Activist From the Party of Valery Simeonov Arrested For Trafficking of Migrants

Bulgaria: Activist From the Party of Valery Simeonov Arrested For Trafficking of Migrants epa/bgnes

Activist from the party of Valery Simeonov is arrested for trafficking of migrants. She was detained on the ''Trakia'' highway three days ago.

Her name is Anelia Veleva - candidate for a member of the National Front for Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB) in 2014. A year later she also ran for mayor of Kostinbrod but was not elected.

The total number of nine Bulgarians and five foreigners were arrested on Saturday. A number of them, including Veleva, have already been charged with illegal trafficking.

The migrants are from Syrian and Iraq. They had to be taken to the Bulgarian-Serbian border.

Tags: migrants, Valeri Simeonov, trafficking
