Road Accident Involving Bulgarian Bus in Hungary
Three people are dead on the site of the car crash in the early hours of Tuesday on the highway in the eastern part of Hungary, reported Hungary Today, cited by NOVA.
Spokesperson of the local police explained that the incident happened between a bus with Bulgarian registration number and a Polish truck.
As of now there is no detailed information about the reasons that led to the crash. The casualties are two women and one man and their national identity is unknown for now. The rest of the passengers are hospitalized. The medics say that middle aged man is in intensive care due to substantial injuries to the face and chest. Another one has femoral injuries but there is no danger for his life.
