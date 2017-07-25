Police to Check Roads Across Bulgaria Against Illegal Immigrants, Trafficking of Weapons and Stolen Goods

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 25, 2017, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Police to Check Roads Across Bulgaria Against Illegal Immigrants, Trafficking of Weapons and Stolen Goods

Criminalists monitor against the transportation of illegal immigrants, trafficking of weapons and stolen goods, reported BNT. 

The purpose of the inspections is also to reduce road accidents.

Analyses show that major road accidents involving trucks and buses result in more deaths and injuries, compared to other road accidents.

The lorry drivers who were interviewed near Blagoevgrad largely agree that more checks are a good idea.

