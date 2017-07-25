Small Balls of Hardened Fuel Oil Found on the Beaches of Nessebar and Ravda

There is an urgent investigation by RIOSV Bourgas due to pollution with fuel oil at the southern beach of Nessebar and the central beach of Ravda. After close inspection of the whole beach strip small hardened balls of fuel oil mixed with seaweed were found. Reported Focus.

The sea water looks clear and samples were taken to be analyzed for petroleum products. There were orders for immediate cleanup of the beach strip. According to the Marine Administration of Bourgas the cause for the pollution is old contamination outside the territorial waters of Bulgaria which was brought to the shore by strong wind and stormy sea.