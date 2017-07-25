Small Balls of Hardened Fuel Oil Found on the Beaches of Nessebar and Ravda

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 25, 2017, Tuesday // 15:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Small Balls of Hardened Fuel Oil Found on the Beaches of Nessebar and Ravda Youtube

There is an urgent investigation by RIOSV Bourgas due to pollution with fuel oil at the southern beach of Nessebar and the central beach of Ravda. After close inspection of the whole beach strip small hardened balls of fuel oil mixed with seaweed were found. Reported Focus. 

The sea water looks clear and samples were taken to be analyzed for petroleum products. There were orders for immediate cleanup of the beach strip. According to the Marine Administration of Bourgas the cause for the pollution is old contamination outside the territorial waters of Bulgaria which was brought to the shore by strong wind and stormy sea. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pollution, hardened, fuel, oil
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria