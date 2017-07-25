86% of Bulgarians Do Not Know What the 'Judicial Reform' is

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 25, 2017, Tuesday // 14:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 86% of Bulgarians Do Not Know What the 'Judicial Reform' is epa/bgnes

86% of Bulgarians say they do not know what the judicial reform is. Nearly half of them add that they are not interested. This shows a new national representative survey of the Median Agency conducted between July 12-18, 2017, among 1002 people at 125 points in the country, reported bTV.

The public debate on "judicial reform" is too dangerous, according to sociologists. The first reason is that the public is deeply unaware of what "judicial reform" is. Most do not have the idea of separation of powers, they just want a "strong hand", a "People's Court".

It is curious that all magistrates who have improved their material well-being in the past 20 years are also think  to be guilty apriori. For example, the idea that the court should be subordinate and dependent on the executive power is shared by 65% of the respondents, the study concludes.

Every sixth even thinks that the court and the prosecution have to go under the power of the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

Foreign funding of parties and magistrates' organizations is considered extremely negative - under 4 % approve it , 18 % think it is normal for magistrates to receive EU funds.

Although one-third of people do not know what to change, they want a fast, fair and impartial process; The fight against corruption and political dependence, as well as control, transparency and sanctions in the system.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: judical reform, Boyko Borisov, magistrates
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria