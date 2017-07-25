86% of Bulgarians Do Not Know What the 'Judicial Reform' is

86% of Bulgarians say they do not know what the judicial reform is. Nearly half of them add that they are not interested. This shows a new national representative survey of the Median Agency conducted between July 12-18, 2017, among 1002 people at 125 points in the country, reported bTV.

The public debate on "judicial reform" is too dangerous, according to sociologists. The first reason is that the public is deeply unaware of what "judicial reform" is. Most do not have the idea of separation of powers, they just want a "strong hand", a "People's Court".

It is curious that all magistrates who have improved their material well-being in the past 20 years are also think to be guilty apriori. For example, the idea that the court should be subordinate and dependent on the executive power is shared by 65% of the respondents, the study concludes.

Every sixth even thinks that the court and the prosecution have to go under the power of the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

Foreign funding of parties and magistrates' organizations is considered extremely negative - under 4 % approve it , 18 % think it is normal for magistrates to receive EU funds.

Although one-third of people do not know what to change, they want a fast, fair and impartial process; The fight against corruption and political dependence, as well as control, transparency and sanctions in the system.