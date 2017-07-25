Italians Robbed ATMs Masked like Trump

The Italian police arrested two brothers who robbed ATMs masked like the American president Donald Trump. They are suspects on dozen cases of robberies in the area of Torino. The two men blasted the machines with explosives. Reports Mediapool

As for camouflage they were inspired by two movies who depict criminals using masks of former American presidents and other thieves who constantly changed the color of their car as strategy to not get caught. 

