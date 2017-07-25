Italians Robbed ATMs Masked like Trump
Crime | July 25, 2017, Tuesday // 14:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Youtube
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Italian police arrested two brothers who robbed ATMs masked like the American president Donald Trump. They are suspects on dozen cases of robberies in the area of Torino. The two men blasted the machines with explosives. Reports Mediapool
As for camouflage they were inspired by two movies who depict criminals using masks of former American presidents and other thieves who constantly changed the color of their car as strategy to not get caught.
- » Activist From the Party of Valery Simeonov Arrested For Trafficking of Migrants
- » The Greek Police is after Imported Alcohol from Bulgaria
- » Two Women Beaten by Men in Sofia's Borisova Garden
- » 5 People from Bourgas are in Custody due to a Bar Brawl in Sozopol
- » Mother Killed her 1-year old Child in Stamboliyski
- » Bulgarian Interior Ministry Detained a Criminal Group for People Trafficking
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)