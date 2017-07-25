Military Equipment from the Bulgarian and US Armed Forces to be Presented in Sofia

If you want to see American combat machines up close, go to the Military Academy “Georgi S. Rakovski” in Sofia, on Thursday July 27th. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. you may see an exhibition of military equipment, which is used both in Bulgaria and the U.S, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Citizens and guests of the city will have the opportunity to view US Marines M 1126 Striker from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, as well as armored combat vehicles MSFV "COMANDO SELECT" from military formation 56 040 – Blagoevgrad.

The US forces, comprising up to 130 personnel and up to 90 wheeled vehicles, will travel through the territory of Bulgaria in the period 24-28 July 2017 to participate in a joint exercise in the Republic of Macedonia.

To ensure security during the movement, they will be escorted by representatives of the Military Police Service.