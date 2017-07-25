It is Official Cristiano Ronaldo is Staying at Bernabeu

July 25, 2017
Bulgaria: It is Official Cristiano Ronaldo is Staying at Bernabeu Facebook

The winner of Ballon d'Or Cristiano Ronaldo officially confirmed his decision to stay at Real Madrid. This puts an end to all speculation that he might leave the Spanish team. Reports Sportal.

'Winning some of the most significant trophies last season was amazing. This is how I felt when I won individual awards and I am eager to do it again' declared Cristiano in front of Marca in Shanghai during an advertising tour he is currently on.

The Portuguese footballer has not starting pre-season training yet but he will soon. ' I will continue to work hard year after year. Football is my life, my passion.' added Cristiano to the leading Spanish publication.

 

Tags: football, contract, Cristiano Ronaldo
