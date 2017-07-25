Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honors St Anna
On July 25 the Orthodox Church commemorates the Dormition of Saint Anna, according to BGNES.
Saint Anna was a member of the Aaron family and mother of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
She is perceived as one of the main Christian symbols of maternity.
According to the folklore, women must not work or do chores on this they because when they become pregnant they might miscarry or have a difficult delivery.
The icon of Saint Anna is traditionally decorated with flowers, and people leave gifts near it.
People in Southwest Bulgaria believe that the feast of Saint Anna marks the end of the summer.
- » Ministry of Foreign Affairs: No Injured Bulgarian Citizens in the Bus Crash in Hungary
- » Road Accident Involving Bulgarian Bus in Hungary
- » 13-Years-Old Blind Girl from Bulgaria Conquers Musical Peaks
- » Heavy Traffic on Road E79 Due to Serious Chain Catastrophe
- » A Man Attacked a Policeman with a Knife in a Spanish City
- » 10 Lost Children in the Mountain Were Rescued