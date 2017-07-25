Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honors St Anna

On July 25 the Orthodox Church commemorates the Dormition of Saint Anna, according to BGNES.

Saint Anna was a member of the Aaron family and mother of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

She is perceived as one of the main Christian symbols of maternity.

According to the folklore, women must not work or do chores on this they because when they become pregnant they might miscarry or have a difficult delivery.

The icon of Saint Anna is traditionally decorated with flowers, and people leave gifts near it.

People in Southwest Bulgaria believe that the feast of Saint Anna marks the end of the summer.