13-Years-Old Blind Girl from Bulgaria Conquers Musical Peaks

A blind pianist from Vratsa conquers musical peaks. Elitsa Stefanova is only 13 years old but has already won over 50 prestigious awards from Bulgarian and international competitions, according to bTV.

When she is small, Elitsa loses her eyesight. But then her love for playing the piano appears. She has been working with Olga Mladenova since the age of 5 and has already performed virtuoso works such as Mihail Glinka's "Lipstick" for example.

"It's like the play itself is some kind of light that loads me," says Elitsa.

Her piano teacher is so impressed by the girl's talent that she shares how she sometimes looks at Elitsa's hands and says, "It's impossible, that can not be."

The talented girl is winner of two golden medals at the International Vienna Stars Competition, and has recently returned with a first prize from the Flamian International Fair for Young Talents from all over the world.