Heavy Traffic on Road E79 Due to Serious Chain Catastrophe

July 25, 2017, Tuesday
pixabay.com

One man is dead, and a woman was injured in a heavy chain catastrophe on road E79 near Montana, reported bTV. 

The incident happened this morning shortly after 8:30 am near Sumar village.

In an attempt to make a left turn in the direction of Montana, a car is hit by a truck. Seconds after the initial crash in the two vehicles was hit another car.

Traffic in the area is limited and regulated by the Traffic Police.

