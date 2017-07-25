Heavy Traffic on Road E79 Due to Serious Chain Catastrophe

One man is dead, and a woman was injured in a heavy chain catastrophe on road E79 near Montana, reported bTV.

The incident happened this morning shortly after 8:30 am near Sumar village.

In an attempt to make a left turn in the direction of Montana, a car is hit by a truck. Seconds after the initial crash in the two vehicles was hit another car.

Traffic in the area is limited and regulated by the Traffic Police.