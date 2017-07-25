RYANAIR Wants to Buy ALITALIA

Ryanair confirmed that it had made an offer to buy the bankrupt Alitalia. Reports ChronicleBG.

In May this year, the company went through a financial assessment, which means that it will either cease trading or will be sold or will continue to exist on the brink of survival. This happens for the second time in the last decade (the previous time was in 2008).

Ryanair's management has confirmed the information, adding that they will not yet reveal details about their offer. One thing is certain - if the Irish airline invests, it will seek to own at least 50% of Alitalia's capital.

In May, the Italian government lent a loan to the Italian airline, it is sufficient to continue their business for six months. The total number of companies interested in buying shares from Alitalia is 18 and the deadline for making offers expired at the end of last week.