French Police Arrested 150 Migrants at Cannes Station

World | July 25, 2017, Tuesday // 12:38| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: French Police Arrested 150 Migrants at Cannes Station Source: Pixabay

French police have detained 156 illegal migrants at a station in Cannes, southeast France, the BFM-TV television channel reported.

According to local authorities, most of the migrants are from Sudan. They had a plan to go to Marseilles to apply for asylum. They also traveled with the famous French activist Cedric Eru, who was also detained.

In the middle of the month, Prime Minister Edward Philippe presented a government program to regulate the country's migration crisis. Part of the program is the creation of an additional 7500 places to accommodate foreigners who expect to receive a response to their asylum applications while at the same time providing for stricter control of economic migrants.

According to Philippe, these emigrants who do not meet refugee status requirements and proven economic migrants will be promptly removed from the country. Reported by DARIK. 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, detained, France
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria