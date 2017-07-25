A Man Attacked a Policeman with a Knife in a Spanish City
Source: Pixabay
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A man has crossed the border of the Spanish enclave of Melilla in Morocco and injured a policeman with a knife, shouting "Allah is great," a spokesman for the police said, quoted by France press.
"The police have arrested a man who has attacked a men with a knife at Benny Enzar border crossing," Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Soido said.
- » Two Women were Beaten Near the City Center of Sofia
- » Traffic Along the Main Road Plovdiv-Assenovgrad is Difficult Due to Car Crash After Reckless Overtaking Manoeuvre
- » Bulgarians Died in Montenegro in a Jet Incident
- » 8 Bodies are Found in a Texas Parking Lot
- » The Search for the Boy who Hit Tourists with a Car has Ended, He is Found Dead
- » Two People were Injured in a Fire in a Sofia Hotel
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)