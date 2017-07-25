A Man Attacked a Policeman with a Knife in a Spanish City

Society » INCIDENTS | July 25, 2017, Tuesday // 12:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Man Attacked a Policeman with a Knife in a Spanish City Source: Pixabay

A man has crossed the border of the Spanish enclave of Melilla in Morocco and injured a policeman with a knife, shouting "Allah is great," a spokesman for the police said, quoted by France press.

"The police have arrested a man who has attacked a men with a knife at Benny Enzar border crossing," Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Soido said.

 

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: incident, Spain, knife
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria