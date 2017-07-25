Kosovo Might Face Energy Crisis as Early as Next Month

Kosovo is on the verge of an energy crisis because the country has a coal reserve that can be enough for as long as a month, Macedonian media reports.

If the Pristina government does not compensate eight households in the village of Shiputile, whose property is on the way of the coal mines, the country may face a serious crisis within a few weeks. Because of the impossibility to get to the mines of the Kosovo Electricity Corporation (KEC), they have used the state reserves for months. Because of the extraordinary situation, KEC proposed the expropriation of 17 owners, whose properties in the villages of Hade and Shipulet are in close proximity to the mines.

According to Kosovo's retired Prime Minister Isa Mustafa, any delay may jeopardize the company's work and even lead to its suspension.