10 Lost Children in the Mountain Were Rescued

Policemen and firefighters from Septemvri town helped a group of 10 children who got lost in the mountain last night, the Interior Ministry said, quoted by BGNES.



The group of children aged 7 to 10 years and their supervisor got lost after a walk in the area of Varvara village, where they are on vacation.

The woman in charge of the group called emergency 112 at around 20:30 last night. A team of officers from the September Fire Department and local police officers were immediately formed. The heads of the two units also joined the operation.

The perimeter was lighted with spotlights and secured with ropes.

There were no injuries.