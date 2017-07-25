US Company will Implant Chips in its Employees

A company in Wisconsin will become the first in the United States to implant workers with microchips, BGNES said.

Three Square Market offers to implant a fully free RFID device in the hands of its employees.

Chips, which are the size of a grain of rice, cost about USD 300 and replace a credit, debit, and identification card. With them, employees will be able to enter the company building, run their computers and even buy food.

So far, 50 workers have signed up for a chance to become participants in the experiment.

The company was inspired to implant microchips from Sweden, where so-called "bio-hackers" put the small devices in the bodies of those who wanted it for three years now.

Regarding the concerns that a microchip can be traced, the company reassures that there is no GPS in the small device. It is similar to those placed on credit cards. The microchip is implanted for two seconds into the hand. The same amount of time is required to deactivate it.