NIMH: Rains Expected, Thunders and Hails are Possible

The weather will be mostly sunny in most regions before noon.

Clouds will develop from West to East around noon and in the afternoon. There will be short rains, in some places intense and in substantial volume, along with thunders and temporarily stronger wind.

There are conditions for hails too.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



By the evening, the wind in the entire country will blow from Northwest, bringing cold air.



Maximum temperatures will range between 31° and 36°.



The rains will continue during the night, mainly in the northeastern regions.