Wild Fires Across Southern France and Corsica threaten homes.

Hundreds of firefighters were battling blazes across southern France on Monday, with one inferno spreading across 900 hectors of forest and threatening homes on the island of Corsica, emergency services said.

Residents were evacuated from homes at the edge of the town of Biguglia, on the island's northeastern coast. according to the Telegraph.co.uk

Another fire on the south of the island, which destroyed 110 hectares around the town of Aleria, was brought under control on Monday, Bernier said.

Elsewhere in France, a fire raged in the forests around Luberon in the Vaucluse region, covering 650 hectares.

Several homes in the village of Mirabeau had to be evacuated, according to officials.

In the nearby Var region, another fire burned over 200 hectares at Gigaro, close to the Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez.