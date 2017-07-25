Assenovgrad to Discuss the Measures Taken by the Local Authorities and Government

Bulgaria: Assenovgrad to Discuss the Measures Taken by the Local Authorities and Government

Today the two weeks deadline expires in which the protesters of Assenovgrad agreed with the local authorities to take measures to calm the city's turmoil and to contribute to the real solution of the problems with the Roma community, reported BGNES.

The mayor of the town, deputies from Asenovgrad, representatives of EVN Bulgaria, Water Supply and Sewerage, Regional Ministry of the Interior, Assistance Directorate, representatives of the political forces in the Municipal Council will meet with citizens and will discuss everything done by this moment.

The measures that were being implemented were guaranteed two weeks ago by Deputy Prime Minister Valeriy Simeonov. 

The municipal inspections of illegal construction continue.

Tags: Assenovgrad, protests, illegal constructions, Roma
