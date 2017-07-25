Donald Trump 'Joked' about Firing the Minister of Healthcare if Obamacare is not Repealed

President Donald Trump plans to sack the health minister Tom Price if the US Congress does not vote again in favor of abolishing the current Obama health insurance system. Reports BGNES.

This was what he said on Monday during the annual Virginia Boyscout National Meeting ... as a joke. "It will be good for him to provide (the votes to cancel Obamacare)," the president said, pointing to the head of the department.

"Otherwise, I will say," Tom, you are fired, and I will hire another. "Today, on Tuesday, the US Congress is expected to re-vote on a bill to remove the basic regulations in Obamacare, an initiative that is key to Republicans and Trump, as he considers it a top priority of his administration The "repeal and replacement" of Obama's healthcare reform.

