The Greek Police is after Imported Alcohol from Bulgaria

According to a report by the Greek police, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio, alcoholic beverages of unknown origin, of which tourists often complain, come in huge quantities from Bulgaria. Reports SEGA.

After more frequent allegations of alcohol of unknown origin, for which Greece's treasury loses annually about 300 million euros, the police in our southern neighbor launched a campaign to search for the source of smuggled alcohol imports.

Officers searched restaurants, checked the cars entering all border checkpoints with Bulgaria.

Despite its earnest investigation, the police have not yet reached the source of illegal imports. In one of the warehouses were found 12 tons of illegally imported alcohol from Bulgaria, but among the arrested participants in the illegal channel there are no Bulgarians. The smuggling was done by two criminal groups, who acted independently but had a common supplier from Bulgaria.

The Greek police have already discovered the place where alcohol is bottled, as well as the nearby storage room, which lays the high-quality beverage bottles tagged before being distributed among the owners of the restaurants of the tourist islands of Zakynthos and Crete.