Rex Tillerson is Thinking about Handing his Resignation

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is disappointed with the quality of his work as the head of the US foreign policy department and is considering resigning by the end of the year. This was reported by CNN on the basis of reports from Tillerson's relatives.

According to media sources, the US No. 1 diplomat has serious disagreements with the White House, including the State Department's staff policy and the issue of Iran.

But politicians and oil tycoons have assured them that, despite their disappointment with the administration, Tillerson will not resign before the end of this year. The reason is that he wants to try to reorganize the institution. Other TV sources have said they will not be surprised if Tillerson still decides to leave his post earlier.