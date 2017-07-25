Rex Tillerson is Thinking about Handing his Resignation
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is disappointed with the quality of his work as the head of the US foreign policy department and is considering resigning by the end of the year. This was reported by CNN on the basis of reports from Tillerson's relatives.
According to media sources, the US No. 1 diplomat has serious disagreements with the White House, including the State Department's staff policy and the issue of Iran.
But politicians and oil tycoons have assured them that, despite their disappointment with the administration, Tillerson will not resign before the end of this year. The reason is that he wants to try to reorganize the institution. Other TV sources have said they will not be surprised if Tillerson still decides to leave his post earlier.
- » Assenovgrad to Discuss the Measures Taken by the Local Authorities and Government
- » Donald Trump 'Joked' about Firing the Minister of Healthcare if Obamacare is not Repealed
- » Ministers From Europe, Africa Meet to Tackle Migrant Crisis
- » Three Committees Will Meet in the National Assembly Today
- » New Eco Buses will be Presented on the square in front of "Alexander Nevski"
- » The Dismantling of the Monument before the National Palace of Culture has Resumed