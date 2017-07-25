Daily Express Says Varna is ''a Slice of Black Sea Nirvana'

The author is impressed by the architectural heritage of Varna, home of the fourth largest Roman bath in the Empire and the oldest gold in the world which was discovered in a 7000-year-old necropolis, reported BNT.

Varna does coastal just as well as cultural” claims the journalist after his “invigorating few days” in Varna that left him to wonder “why more have yet to discover this slice of Black Sea nirvana.”

The beach strip is a 16-kilometer stretch of beach bars, night clubs and street food joints that would not look out of place in Ibiza or Mykonos, the article highlights.

The journalist retells his unique experience in the city, deeming it the ‘jewel’ of the seaside.

 

 
