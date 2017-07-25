Two Women were Beaten Near the City Center of Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | July 25, 2017, Tuesday // 10:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two Women were Beaten Near the City Center of Sofia Facebook

Two women were beaten on the Sofia Dragan Tsankov Blvd., confirmed the police. Reported SEGA. 

Desislava Nikolova from "Yes, Bulgaria" published the following message:

"Just outside our office at Dragan Tsankov, two hooligans with a blue and black hood, about 1.90m tall, beat two ladies, one of the best notaries in the country, with kicks and fists, waiting for police and ambulance.

The post is accompanied by pictures of two bloody women.The police did not reveal details.

According to 'Banker', the victims are notary Valentina Mehandzhiyska and her daughter. They are placed in the District Hospital, FOCUS News reported.

The older (54 years) has a broken nose and the younger (34 years) has a lot of contusive wounds on the face.

Mehandjiska's office is located in the building, where is the headquarters of the political party "Yes, Bulgaria".

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: beating, notaries, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria