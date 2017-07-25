Two Women were Beaten Near the City Center of Sofia

Two women were beaten on the Sofia Dragan Tsankov Blvd., confirmed the police. Reported SEGA.

Desislava Nikolova from "Yes, Bulgaria" published the following message:

"Just outside our office at Dragan Tsankov, two hooligans with a blue and black hood, about 1.90m tall, beat two ladies, one of the best notaries in the country, with kicks and fists, waiting for police and ambulance.

The post is accompanied by pictures of two bloody women.The police did not reveal details.

According to 'Banker', the victims are notary Valentina Mehandzhiyska and her daughter. They are placed in the District Hospital, FOCUS News reported.

The older (54 years) has a broken nose and the younger (34 years) has a lot of contusive wounds on the face.

Mehandjiska's office is located in the building, where is the headquarters of the political party "Yes, Bulgaria".