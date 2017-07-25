Three Committees Will Meet in the National Assembly Today
MPs will hold hearings in two commissions today - the Budget and Finance Committee and the Commission on Religious Denominations and Human Rights, reported BGNES.
The Budget and Finance Committee at 12.30, will hear the candidates for the Deputy Chairperson in charge of the Investment Activity Supervision Division and the Deputy Chairperson in charge of the Social Insurance Supervision Division will be heard by the Financial Supervision Commission.
The Committee on Religious Affairs and Human Rights will hear candidates for the Chair, Vice-President and members of the Commission for Protection against Discrimination.
The Defense Committee will also have a meeting today at 4 pm. At its meeting, the Minister of Defense will brief the members of the Commission with the objectives, measures and activities of its department in pursuance of the main priority "Defense" of the Government Program and the state and the prospects for the implementation of the modernization projects.
