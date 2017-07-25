First Nudist Fine on 'Dolphin Beach' Near Ahtopol

The tension on Delfin beach near Ahtopol has escalated - the first fine for public order violation has already been imposed. For the first summer the nudist beach has a tenant and the conflicts between tourists with swimwear and those who are nudists, reported bTV.

Mihail Kalchev is fined for having walked naked on the beach of Delfin.

"We asked him calmly and politely not to walk naked, because children are crying and running away from him," said the savior Yana Peneva.

Umbrellas and lounges which the tenant put on the beach can be used for free ... but only by people with bathing suits.

This year on the beach there is a free area with umbrellas and lounges for people with swimwear but it's not fre for the nudists. On this part of the Black Sea coast appeared signs calling for respect for decency, set by the new owner Danail Vlahovski.



"The beach is for normal people, and it is not possible for naked people to walk around like this," he said.