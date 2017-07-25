New Eco Buses will be Presented on the square in front of "Alexander Nevski"

Bulgaria: New Eco Buses will be Presented on the square in front of "Alexander Nevski"

Sofia will enjoy a bit of cleaner air after August 2, when nearly 30 old diesel buses running on the northern lines of metropolitan public transport will be replaced by new Eco buses. Reports SEGA. 

The first 20 are already delivered, and these days we are expected to receive another 40. Euro 6 gas cars have air conditioning and automation and can be seen today at 11 am on the square in front of the Alexander Nevsky monument in the capital, When it is officially presented. The Eco buses are expected to serve traffic in the capital for 8 years. Buses are an addition to the Sofia Municipality's program for the renovation of public transport.

