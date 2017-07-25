Around 40% of Russians Believe Global Warming is not Real

Almost 40 per cent of Russians believe that global warming is fiction and speculation. This shows a poll of the state sociological agency BCIOM, reports Mediapool.

According to 39 percent of respondents, "climate warming is a fictitious issue and subject to speculation for those who want to take advantage of people's fears of natural disasters." 51%, however, think that global warming is a serious problem that requires an immediate solution and the majority of respondents - 55% - think this phenomenon has harmful consequences for Russia.

In early July, Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured Russia that he will respect the Paris climate agreement aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, an agreement rejected by his US counterpart, Donald Trump. According to data from the World Meteorological Organization in 2016, the planet has broken for a third consecutive year the annual record for high temperatures, registering an increase of about 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial age. In some parts of Russia temperatures last year exceeded the usual values by 6-7 degrees.

