The Dismantling of the Monument before the National Palace of Culture has Resumed
After another temporary freezing of the dismantling of the monument "1300 years Bulgaria" due to problems with the hydraulics of the excavator, the demolition of the monument was resumed. Reports Mediapool.
A new and more powerful arrow destroys the concrete structures this time. One of the three concrete structures of the monument has been removed, the destruction of the monument continues.
After the demolition of the monument is finished and the terrain is cleared, the War Memorial of the First and the Sixth Infantry Regiment will be restored.
